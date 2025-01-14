A fun-filled night of dancing is coming to town.

Adults with disabilities over 16, as well as their families and support workers, are invited to The Groove at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Friday, January 24.

The theatre will be transformed into a dance venue, giving people the chance to experience a nightclub environment.

The Groove is a great opportunity to not only dance to great music, but also socialise and meet new people in a safe environment.

The bar will be serving alcoholic and soft drinks at night.

Tickets cost £5 at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-groove-2025. Carers, accompanying adults and family adults get in for free, but they still must book a ticket.

The night begins at 7pm and goes on until 10pm.

The Groove will also take place at the Guildhall on Saturday, February 22, Friday, March 28 and Friday, April 25.