A fun, safe nightclub night for adults with additional needs will be held at a town theatre.

Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre is inviting adults with disabilities aged 16 and over to its monthly inclusive disco series, The Groove 2025.

Taking place on Saturday (October 11) from 7pm until 10pm, the event offers a lively nightclub atmosphere in the Guildhall Ballroom.

The Groove nights run monthly at Grantham’s Guildhall Ballroom

Participants can dance to a live DJ, enjoy alcoholic and soft drinks at the bar, and socialise in a safe environment.

Wheelchair access is available, and carers, family members, or support workers can attend free of charge with a booked ticket.

The Guildhall facilitates the disco and bar but does not provide personal care or supervision.

Attendees coming alone are responsible for their own well-being.

Tickets cost £5 for attendees.