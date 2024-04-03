A 10-year-old girl is set to appear in an Easter production this weekend.

Holly Bickmore, from Grantham, will be performing in The Adventures of the Little Mermaid at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln from Sunday (April 7) until Sunday, April 14.

The Cliffedale Primary School pupil is familiar with the stage after appearing in a pantomime production of Aladdin last Christmas.

Holly Bickmore will be taking to the stage alongside TV personalities in April. | Image: Supplied

Holly’s father Gary Bickmore said: “We are incredibly proud of Holly.

Holly Bickmore will be part of the junior ensemble of Angel fish. | Image: Supplied

“She is always singing and dancing around the house and absolutely loves performing, especially on a stage, something which makes her so happy and which we are so proud to support her doing.”