A performer who swapped dance auditions for aerial silks is bringing her love of circus to the heart of Grantham with a new purpose-built studio.

Nikkiita Luna first stepped into the circus world at what she describes as “the ripe old age of 30” after spending most of her life as a dancer.

“I found that I was getting overlooked in auditions in favour of the newer, younger models,” she said.

“How depressing to feel outdated at 30! So I decided instead of taking the defeat, I would retrain and keep performing, because being on stage is my first love.”

She packed up and moved to London to join aerial circus school My Aerial Home, taking as many classes and courses as she could afford.

Before long, she was teaching there and helping develop its thriving children’s programme.

After graduating from their three-month professional intensive course, she said she had not stopped working except during the Covid-19 lockdown’.

It was the pandemic and a lack of government support for performers that inspired her to start her own company, Circus Starlight, four years ago.

Nikkiita added: “We started out by putting on an outdoor, socially distanced mini circus show in our local pub garden when we were allowed to be out again.

“It sold out so fast that we put on a second show on the same day – which too sold out almost immediately, proving that people were desperate for live entertainment and access to the arts.”

From there, Circus Starlight secured Arts Council funding to support more outdoor shows and workshops, and the company hasn’t stopped since.

The business began its classes and workshops at Leadenham Village Hall, later expanding to Fulbeck Village Hall and adding weekly sessions at a Lincoln dance school.

Now, Nikkiita said, they’ve outgrown their portable aerial rigs and are ready for the “next exciting step” – a dedicated studio.

The new Circus Starlight space will open on September 8, at 6 Mowbeck Way, Grantham, just off Harlaxton Road, and run classes Monday to Saturday, with Sundays reserved for private lessons and birthday parties.

“Our main client base that has been developed over the last four years has come from the Grantham and Sleaford catchment areas,” said Nikkiita.

“We wanted to make sure that a move into a new space would mean that people could follow and continue their aerial journey with us.”

Anyone aged three and over can join, with no experience required.

Classes are tailored by age and ability, and new clients can book a free trial session.

Nikkiita said they recently developed an in-house grading system ‘based on our collective extensive knowledge of the aerial arts’ to support each participant’s progress.

The performer believes aerial arts are an incredible way to improve fitness, strength, coordination and confidence and a fun alternative to the gym.

For aspiring professionals, she adds, the skill can boost casting opportunities – and from 2027 the studio plans to offer a BTEC in circus and performing arts.

She added: “Our pop-up show is so popular because we can fit into almost any space, or outdoor event, create magic and then disappear again!”

Adding to the fitness and fun perks, Nikkiita also believes that the studio will help boost Grantham’s economy.

“Offering something like this will bring more people into the town centre as there will be parents looking for things to occupy their time while they wait for kids to take class; they might then take them out to lunch afterwards, or visit the bowling alley!

“Even if we outgrow this little space, we will seek a bigger space in Grantham, as this will be our home,” Nikkiita said.

“Grantham has a lot to offer and we believe that this only adds to its charm.

“We can’t wait to meet all the new people who come to join us and start expanding our little community.

“We are looking forward to connecting with other local businesses and the Trinity Arts Centre so we can keep on sharing the aerial love!”