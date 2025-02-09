Two young dancers will represent their country at the dance world cup later this year.

Nine-year-olds Felicity Brown and Harriet Smith, both from Corby Glen, will represent England at the Dance World Cup in Spain in July.

Before the pair were picked, they both submitted a video to the competition and were listed in the top five in England. They were then announced as the finalists for Spain.

Harriet Smith and Felicity Brown

Jane Brown, Felicity’s mum and owner of The Dance Academy in Corby Glen where they both attend, said: “We are extremely proud of them.

“They have worked so hard for it. It’s going to be so exciting for them and the dance academy.”

Millie Smith, Harriet’s mum, said: “We are so proud of how hard the girls have worked on their duet.

“They have been dancing together for two years now and going to the Dance World Cup to dance on stage with one of your best friends is going to be a memory they will have forever."

This is not the first time the academy has had people represent England in the dance world cup, as they had another dancer head to the final before Covid.

However, this is the first time they will have pupils travelling abroad for a competition.

They will be raising money to get the girls over to Spain.

Jane added: “We are also looking for sponsors.

“We need to raise as much money as we can to get the girls there.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the girls can contact Jane by emailing janerob8@hotmail.com or call 07979 613826.