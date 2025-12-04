A dangerous driver who led police on a 70 mile chase across Lincolnshire after smoking cannabis was jailed for 15 months.

Thomas Dunning, 28, ignored red lights and frequently hit speeds over 100mph after being spotted behind the wheel of a silver Peugeot 206 on the A52 between Grantham and Boston on August 10, 2024.

Lincoln Crown Court heard today (Thursday, December 4) that officers had pulled in front of the vehicle in a lay-by on the A52 after noticing the Peugeot was being used on cloned number plates.

Lincoln Crown Court. Photo: Iliffe Media

Claire Holmes, prosecuting, said Dunning drove backwards to avoid the police car and then headed east towards Boston.

"He was regularly driving in excess of 100mph, including in a 40mph zone," Miss Holmes explained.

Thomas Dunning. Photo: Lincs Police

The court was told Dunning drove through Boston in the direction of Pilgrim Hospital and the village of Sibsey before heading back towards Grantham.

Miss Holmes said during his return journey through Boston, Dunning went straight through a red light on John Adams Way as two people were waiting at a pedestrian crossing.

"He continued to hit speeds of 100mph and at times was driving on the wrong side of the road and ignored red lights," Miss Holmes added.

The pursuit continued towards the village of Buckminster and only came to an end when Dunning drove in to a dead end in Oxbow Close, Melton Mowbary.

Dunning was taken to Grantham police station where he refused to give a blood sample after telling the officers: "There is no point, I smoke cannabis and will be over the limit."

The court heard Dunning failed to surrender to his bail and was arrested by officers in Rhyl, North Wales, on October 5 this year.

During the arrest Dunning damaged the door of the police car and was found to be in possession of small amounts of cocaine and cannabis.

Dunning, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage, possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis, and failing to surrender.

Jeremy Janes, mitigating, accepted it was one of the longer pursuits to come before the court.

Mr Janes said: "Mercifully no was injured and no other vehicle was damaged, more than luck than by judgement."

The court heard Dunning had previously worked hard as a refuge collector but had been remanded into custody since his arrest in October.

"It has been a difficult experience and he does not wish to repeat it," Mr Janes added.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Dunning it was remarkable that nobody was injured.

"The total pursuit was about 70 miles and took 56 minutes," Judge Hirst said.

Dunning was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take a retest.