In the 1970s there was further demolition of buildings in Grantham town centre, writes Grantham Civic Society.

A C Summers of Grantham was the demolition company of choice, as in the photograph at the junction of Vine Street and the High Street.

Buildings that were demolished. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

In 1977 it was reported that the old Bridge Hotel at 41 Westgate was due for demolition. In the previous few years it had been used as Vacu-Lug Social Club, but since they had left, it had fallen into a bad state of repair.

The district surveyor reported that ‘the building is in a dangerous condition, mainly the roofing tiles and the guttering’. It was estimated that it would cost £7,000 to repair.

And the same area today. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

The council met to decide who to award the tender to. A C Summers, who was the second lowest tender at £2,400, was awarded the contract. The lowest tender was from a Lincoln firm at £2,347, but it was felt it was more economical to use a local firm.

The building was attached to the end cottage of a row of properties, which were also later demolished.