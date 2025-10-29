An abandoned waste trailer involved in a crash on the A1 has been removed three weeks after the incident.

The stationary trailer, which authorities said had been illegally dumped in a lay-by on the A1, was hit by a black Vauxhall Mokka on October 5, resulting in a 60-year-old woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The trailer between Little Ponton and Great Ponton, south of Grantham had been in the lay-by for some time and had already been reported to authorities.

The A1 trailer that was abandoned in a layby on the A1 at Great Ponton photographed late on October 5. Photo: RSM Photography

Today (Wednesday, October 29), South Kesteven District Council, National Highways and Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that a two-night operation on Monday and Tuesday night saw the trailer safely removed from the lay-by.

The waste was potentially hazardous and required specialist testing and removal, while investigations also took place into who had dumped the trailer in the first place.

Chair of the Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership, Ayeisha Kirkham, said: “The blame here lies squarely with the perpetrators.

“This was not waste that would normally have gone to household recycling centres; this is criminal gangs working on an industrial scale.

“The organisation and resources involved mean this is unlikely to have been the work of one or two individuals, but a huge criminal operation.

“In common with other instances across the country, this waste is part-processed.

“They use a dilapidated trailer with the top cut off to make it easier to fill and then dump it to avoid the costs associated with legally disposing of this waste.”

She confirmed the partnership was working with Lincolnshire Police, the Environment Agency and other organisations to gather intelligence.

SKDC cabinet member for environment and waste, Coun Rhys Baker (Ind), said: “This was a despicable and disgusting criminal act.

The abandoned trailer on the A1 at Great Ponton, pictured before the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

“Dumping this volume of waste at the side of a main road is dangerous and irresponsible.

“It is environmental vandalism, and it makes me furious to see taxpayer money spent cleaning up crimes like this.

“Ultimately, these gangs are leaving residents to pick up the bill. Every pound spent clearing up this mess is a pound stolen from local services.”

SKDC said the clearance involved finding evidence in the waste, testing for hazardous materials, securing the trailer, arranging licensed removal, protecting watercourses, assessing risks, coordinating with National Highways, and supporting the Environment Agency's investigation.

The accident on October 5 happened at about 2.30pm near Great Ponton and led to the closure of the carriageway for nine hours between Grantham and Colsterworth. The road eventually reopened fully at about 11.15pm.

The 60-year-old woman driving the car was seriously injured and taken to hospital by road ambulance, although an air ambulance was called.

The car was recovered before the road reopened.