Two daring pals are preparing to complete five triathlons in the space of five days.

As if that wasn’t intrepid enough, Sally Colley and Claudette Joint plan to complete their challenge in five different locations both north and south of the border - all in the name of charity.

Sally Colley and Claudette Joint are ready to go

The two Belvoir Tri Club members aim to finish the Olympic-distance triathlons - a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run - after being inspired by personal journeys and a shared commitment to making a difference.

Covering more than 250km on in water and on foot and two wheels is no mean feat, but the duo hope their endeavours will swell thew coffers of Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research, and St Oswald’s Hospice, charities supporting those affected by dementia and cancer.

Both women, who discovered endurance sports later in life, hope to inspire others to push beyond boundaries.

Sally Colley and Claudette Joint hard at training

Claudette, who describes herself as a former ‘geeky, nerdy kid’ who only found running, cycling, and triathlon after becoming a parent, says she wants her daughters, and girls everywhere, to see that strength and determination have no age limit.

Her passion for challenge was further fuelled by meeting Sally, a 40-year-old working mother of two who dedicated her own ultra-challenge to honouring her parents’ battles with cancer.

Now, the pair will undertake the ambitious 5 x 5 x 5 Ultra Charity Challenge between September 1 and 5, also journeying more than 620 miles between stages.

The challenge will take in five traithlons in five different destinations

The schedule will be: September 1 - Hathersage, Peak District; September 2 - Kirby Lonsdale, Yorkshire Dales; September 3 - Musselburgh, Edinburgh; September 4 - Druridge Bay, Northumberland; September 5 - Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne.

“This is why we’re doing the challenge,” the pair said, pointing to the charities’ support for friends and relatives living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and cancer.

Sally Colley and Claudette Joint will complete five triathlons in as many days

You can support the pair by donating at www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5743/sallys-tri-tribute/.

As the countdown begins, the pair are balancing training, family life, and work, determined to show that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.