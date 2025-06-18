A 24-hour darts marathon has raised over £3,000 for a cycling charity.

The event, held at The Three Gables in Grantham from Saturday, June 7, to Sunday, June 8, saw 16 players—eight men and eight women—take turns at the oche to support On Yer Bike.

Landlady Yvonne Yates and landlord Paul Humphries led the event, fuelling players with meals from their five-star burger van, Shedloads.

Smiles all round after raising more than £3,000 for the cycling project. Photo: Supplied

“We can’t thank everyone enough—those who took part, those who helped, and everyone who gave so generously,” said the duo.

“The event itself was brilliant, with lots of fun, laughter and love filling the room. Sandra and her team are now securing new premises, and we know this will make a massive difference to their next chapter.

“The Three Gables never ceases to amaze us with how it pulls together to help others—especially those who truly need and deserve it.

Competitors, organisers and supporters share a moment during the charity event. Photo: Supplied

“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts and already look forward to next year.”

On Yer Bike, run by Sandra Mullen, supports community access to bikes and is rebuilding after relocating last year.

Run by Sandra and volunteers, the project offers bikes to those in need without the cost of new.

A competitor takes aim during the 24-hour darts marathon at The Three Gables. Photo: Supplied

Sandra thanked the “amazing” organisers, players and supporters for stepping up to the challenge.

“I’m overwhelmed by how much was raised,” she said.

“This will go towards the exciting things ahead for the bike project—watch this space!

Domino’s Pizza once again supported the event by feeding the competitors. Photo: Supplied

“Thank you for the love and support shown over the two days. It’s something I will always remember.”

Support also came from across the community, with Domino’s Pizza once again providing food for players.

Player Kelly Eaton praised the effort and atmosphere, saying: “The event went really well—everyone kept each other going.”

Focus and determination on display as players take their turn at the oche. Photo: Supplied

A selection of bikes on sale at the fundraiser in support of the cycling project. Photo: Supplied

A raffle, including prizes donated by Fantasy Island, added to the total, which has now passed the £3,000 mark.