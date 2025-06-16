A professional darts player will headline an evening of the sport and a chance for take him on at a town football club.

Grantham Town Football Club is set to host an exciting darts night on Friday, June 20, at The Gingerbread at the club.

The event will feature PDC professional player Ricky “Rapid” Evans, who will take on local talent, including Grantham Town youth player Oliver “Chaos” Kott.

Professional player Ricky Evans to headline darts event at Grantham FC. Image: Supplied

The evening promises plenty of entertainment with a raffle, disco, and food available.

Spectators can attend for £10, while a £40 player ticket includes walk-out music and the chance to play a leg of darts against Evans.

Doors open 6pm.

Tickets are available by contacting Anna at thegingerbread1874@outlook.com or calling 07847 227212.



