The date has been revealed for the opening of a new farm shop at a castle retail village.

Belvoir Farm Shop, which will be based at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle, will open on Saturday, June 8.

The new farm shop will open in the space of former retail units in the retail village near Grantham.

Manager Nik Tooley previously told LincsOnline of his aspirations for the shop to be something the “community can be proud of”.

The shop will offer estate-grown fruit and vegetables, butchery, deli and bakery selections, as well as drinks, kitchenware and pantry items.

