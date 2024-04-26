The date has been revealed for the reopening of a town pub.

The former Sir Isaac Newton Pub in Grantham’s High Street will reopen as Klubhause by The Bierkeller on Friday, May 17, from 7pm until late.

The popular pub chain announced it would be taking over the Sir Isaac Newton pub in February.

The Sir Isaac Newton pub on Grantham High Street. | Image: Sir Isaac Newton Facebook

Dave Howarth, brand manager for Bierkeller, previously told LincsOnline that the pub would be undergoing a “refurbishment with a new concept” before the grand reopening.

Klubhause by the Bierkeller will be opening on May 17 in Grantham.

Are you excited for Bierkeller’s new pub in Grantham? Let us know in the comments.