Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Date revealed for opening of Klubhaus by The Bierkeller in Grantham in former Sir Isaac Newton pub

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:45, 26 April 2024

The date has been revealed for the reopening of a town pub.

The former Sir Isaac Newton Pub in Grantham’s High Street will reopen as Klubhause by The Bierkeller on Friday, May 17, from 7pm until late.

The popular pub chain announced it would be taking over the Sir Isaac Newton pub in February.

The Sir Isaac Newton pub on Grantham High Street. | Image: Sir Isaac Newton Facebook
The Sir Isaac Newton pub on Grantham High Street. | Image: Sir Isaac Newton Facebook

Dave Howarth, brand manager for Bierkeller, previously told LincsOnline that the pub would be undergoing a “refurbishment with a new concept” before the grand reopening.

Klubhause by the Bierkeller will be opening on May 17 in Grantham.
Klubhause by the Bierkeller will be opening on May 17 in Grantham.

Are you excited for Bierkeller’s new pub in Grantham? Let us know in the comments.

Business Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE