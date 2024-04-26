Date revealed for opening of Klubhaus by The Bierkeller in Grantham in former Sir Isaac Newton pub
The date has been revealed for the reopening of a town pub.
The former Sir Isaac Newton Pub in Grantham’s High Street will reopen as Klubhause by The Bierkeller on Friday, May 17, from 7pm until late.
The popular pub chain announced it would be taking over the Sir Isaac Newton pub in February.
Dave Howarth, brand manager for Bierkeller, previously told LincsOnline that the pub would be undergoing a “refurbishment with a new concept” before the grand reopening.
