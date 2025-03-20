A fair that has been held in our towns for more than 500 years is soon to return.

The Mid-Lent Fair, organised by The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, returns to the south of the county at the end of the month.

It will be heading to Stamford on March 31 until April 5, and then heads to Grantham from April 6 until April 9.

The Mid Lent fair is set to return to the district. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

From left, Erin Lewis-Norton, six, and Iris Lewis-Norton, four, at a previous Mid Lent fair in Grantham. | Image: D.R.Dawson Photography

Every year, the event brings rides and attractions to the area for families to enjoy.

More details are to be revealed on road closures and timings of the event.