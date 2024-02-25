This year on National Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) Day, Friday, March 15, we are celebrating and raising the profile of our Cancer CNS workforce, writes Lauren Rigby, lead nurse for cancer, palliative and end of life care.

We want to showcase the work they undertake and attract people into a Cancer CNS career.

The day was founded by Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, with support from the RCN and others, to raise the profile of cancer clinical nurse specialists at a time when patients and the cancer workforce need them more than ever.

Lauren Rigby, Lead nurse for Cancer, Palliative and End of Life Care, ULHT.

Cancer is a complex and significant disease that will affect one in two of us during our lifetime. In the United Kingdom (UK), the number of people living with a cancer diagnosis is set to double to 4 million in 2030.

Cancer CNS’ are essential to support our patients throughout their journey as their keyworker, coordinating their pathway, providing safety critical support, psychological support, and clinical knowledge. They provide skilled, personalised care, improving the experience of both cancer patients, their loved ones and the multidisciplinary colleagues they work with.

We know how devastating a cancer diagnosis is for patients. Having a specialist nurse who is there supporting patients to understand what is happening, advocating and co-ordinating their pathway and providing psychological support is so important.

To really highlight the vital work they do, on National Cancer CNS Day we will be showcasing the breadth of work and support given by our CNS’ across the Trust and really shining a light on how rewarding of a career the speciality offers.

We are really proud of the work our Cancer CNS’ do and want to thank them for all they do to care for our patients and their loved ones. You are giving our patients continuity and comfort at such a scary time for which we are all truly grateful.