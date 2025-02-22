A debt advice service has become the first national organisation of its kind to win an award for its work in tackling illegal money lending.

PayPlan, based on Dysart Road in Grantham, has received the Partner Plus accreditation from the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), also known as Stop Loan Sharks.

The recognition comes as the agency becomes IMLT’s 100th official partner in its efforts to support victims of unlawful lenders and raise awareness of the risks.

Emma Gibbons, vulnerability lead at PayPlan, Cath Wohlers, IMLT LIAISE team manager, Alice Crayner, head of B2B marketing at PayPlan, and Antony Price, partnership manager at PayPlan. Photo: Supplied

A loan shark is someone who lends money and charges interest without the correct authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s financial regulator.

PayPlan, which has provided debt advice for 33 years, has supported more than a million clients in a decade.

Emma Gibbons, PayPlan’s vulnerability lead, said the team was “delighted” to enhance its partnership with IMLT.

“This means more clients will have a greater awareness of the help available when using a loan shark,” she said.

“Ultimately, more people will get the assistance they need to break this awful cycle of spiralling unlawful debt.”

Since 2004, IMLT has prosecuted illegal lenders and supported victims.

Emma Gibbons, vulnerability lead at PayPlan, places the Stop Loan Sharks award among others received. Photo: Supplied

IMLT has helped over 32,000 people, secured 427 convictions totalling 609 years in prison, and written off £91.6million in illegal debt.

Head of IMLT Dave Benbow praised PayPlan’s role in identifying vulnerable individuals.

“As an official partner, PayPlan staff have been trained to spot the signs of illegal lending and ensure victims get the support they need,” he said.

PayPlan works with IMLT to support clients facing illegal lending.

In one case, a vulnerable client sought debt advice and revealed that individuals he met in a gambling setting had taken control of his bank card.

With consent, PayPlan shared his details with IMLT, which provided support.

In other cases, advisers built trust with hesitant clients, directed victims to emergency safeguarding services, and helped those targeted through social media loans access specialist assistance.

Anyone affected by illegal money lending can call the Stop Loan Sharks confidential helpline on 0300 555 2222 or visit www.stoploansharks.co.uk.

