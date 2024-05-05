Volunteers have made significant strides in restoring and maintaining the historic Nottingham to Grantham Canal.

Grantham Canal Society has been actively engaged in a range of projects aimed at preserving and revitalising this important waterway.

Volunteers underwent chainsaw training to clear self-set trees along the canal bank, ensuring unobstructed paths.

The society's work is continuing. | Photo: Hugh Crawford

Lock 16 has received a fresh coat of paint, and plans for refurbishing Lock 13 are well underway with a dam and by-wash in construction to facilitate draining and inspections.

In addition, the society operates a small fleet of working boats on the navigable section of the canal, including the Three Shires trip boat.

Recent Easter boat trips aboard the Three Shires sold out on both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Lock 13 Weir. | Photo: Grantham Canal Society

Looking ahead, the Grantham Canal Society's packed calendar includes Cream Teas (June 9), an Activities Day (August 11), and a Produce Fair (September 15).

These events, held at Grantham Canal Society’s Depot in Woolsthorpe, offer opportunities for the community to learn more about the work and the canal's rich history.

The refurbishment of Lock 13, builds upon successes with Locks 14 and 15.

A temporary bywash has been installed. | Photo: Grantham Canal Society

This ambitious project involves civil engineering, water management, and ecological considerations, with an estimated £250k cost over two years.

It is part of the broader goal to restore navigability from Lock 14 at Stenwith/Woolsthorpe to the A1 at Grantham.

Tony Osbond, Grantham Canal Society's general manager, stressed the importance of community support in achieving restoration goals.

“Grantham Canal is 33 miles long and runs from the River Trent to Grantham and, in its time, transported goods (including coal) into the villages in the Vale of Belvoir, culminating at its ultimate destination in Grantham,” he said.

“We have over five miles of navigable waterway from Lock 14 at Stenwith/Woolsthorpe all the way to the A1 at Grantham.

“Getting under the A1 will be another target, as is getting a connection to the River Trent, which will open the waterway to canal boat navigation from the River Trent.

“It will be a lot of work to achieve this, particularly with bridges to be reinstated and silt to be removed, but we have a vision that one day it will be achieved!”

Interested individuals can contribute by volunteering, donating, or becoming a member.

For more information on supporting the Grantham Canal Society's efforts or upcoming events, visit granthamcanal.org