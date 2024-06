Two vans have crashed on a major road.

One lane is closed on the A1 northbound following a two-vehicle crash near the B1174 junction near Gonerby Moor near Grantham at 2.30pm today (Monday, June 3).

Lincolnshire Police attended the incident, where no one was injured but the vehicles were damaged.

The A1. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is still affected between Grantham and Newark