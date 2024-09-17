There are delays on the A1 this afternoon (Tuesday, September 17) after a crash between a car and a lorry.

National Highways and other traffic maps are reporting a lane closure and congestion on the southbound route between the junctions with the A46 and A52 near Foston.

They say lane one is closed due to a vehicle that has left the carriageway.

A map of the affected route. Image: National Highways

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the incident involved a car and a lorry and took place at 2pm.

Fortunately there were no injuries but officers said the collision caused up to a mile of traffic tailbacks.

The vehicles are awaiting recovery at the moment, and police advise people to avoid the area if you can.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes, with traffic moving at an average speed of 10mph.

The incident is expected to clear by 5.45pm.