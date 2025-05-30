Lorry sheds load and blocks A1 near Little Ponton
Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 after a lorry shed its load this afternoon (Friday, June 30).
Traffic is building up between the A151 and A607 junctions, near Little Ponton, with National Highways warning of 30-minute delays.
Two northbound lanes are currently blocked close to a crossover, with vehicles using the slip road to pass.
A witness at the scene has reported a strong smell, describing it as “rotten food or something like that”.
The incident is ongoing, and normal conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm, according to National Highways.