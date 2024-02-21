A1 at Long Bennington near Grantham is clear following third delay to hit the road in under 24 hours
Published: 11:49, 21 February 2024
| Updated: 12:52, 21 February 2024
The A1 is now clear following a third delay in under 24 hours.
A broken down car has now been recovered on the A1 at Long Bennington near Grantham.
The road was shut for several hours last night (Tuesday, February 20) after a serious accident at Colsterworth at around 7pm.
It was also shut earlier this morning between Grantham and Little Ponton following a concern for safety.
The road has since reopened.