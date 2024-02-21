Home   Grantham   News   Article

A1 at Long Bennington near Grantham is clear following third delay to hit the road in under 24 hours

By Katie Green
Published: 11:49, 21 February 2024
 | Updated: 12:52, 21 February 2024

The A1 is now clear following a third delay in under 24 hours.

A broken down car has now been recovered on the A1 at Long Bennington near Grantham.

The road was shut for several hours last night (Tuesday, February 20) after a serious accident at Colsterworth at around 7pm.

The A1 has suffered delays in the last 24 hours following three incidents. Photo: RSM Photography
It was also shut earlier this morning between Grantham and Little Ponton following a concern for safety.

The road has since reopened.

