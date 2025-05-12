A delivery company became a sea of pink as it raised over £200 with a tea party in memory of a murdered girl

The team at International Logistics Centre hosted the event on Friday (May 9) to mark what would have been Rosie May Storrie’s 32nd birthday.

The Bingham-based charity foundation was created in January 2004 by Rosie’s parents, Mary and Graham Storrie, as a living legacy for their only daughter, who was murdered aged 10 on December 28, 2003, by a 17-year-old boy known to the family.

Team photo at Rosie May Day

The team wore pink outfits in honour of the day, and baked cakes and shared them with staff and visitors to the 11-acre site.

Rosie the Little Pink Tuk Tuk also made an appearance, offering rides around the site in Farndon, near Newark, in exchange for donations.

Emma Clarkson, the business development manager at International Logistics Centre Limited, said: “With the sun shining, pink on display, and laughter filling the air, the event raised an incredible £237.41, thanks to the generosity of our amazing team and visitors.

“And we’re not done yet, our fundraising page will remain open throughout May for anyone who wants to support this fantastic cause.”

Chatterton Ladies and Emma

Team in the canteen

Emma, who has previously worked at the foundation, said it was a special reunion for her and that she couldn’t wait to get back behind the handlebars of her beloved three-wheeled companion.

“There was even an uncanny coincidence when one of our regular collections turned up in a pink shipping container, the colour scheme was clearly meant to be,” added Emma.

Pink container outside International Export Packers

Renata and Emma

Marie, Andrew and Emma in Tuk Tuk

The annual Rosie May Day campaign appeals to people to host a Global Tea party and collect donations for the charity while celebrating Rosie’s birthday.

The Rosie May Days, which can take place at any point throughout May, encourage people to wear pink, bake a cake, and host the tea party at their office, in school, at home, the park, or even the beach.

International Export Packers reception

Renata and Emma in Tuk Tuk

People interested in hosting a tea party can do so throughout the month and are encouraged to email fundraising@rosiemay.com to receive a fundraiser pack and more information.