A colourful dementia-friendly picnic brought clients, carers and families together at a town tennis club to celebrate community.

On Monday, guests gathered at Grantham Tennis Club for, for an afternoon of music, memory-friendly activities and refreshments under the summer sun.

Hosted by Right at Home Grantham and Newark, the event formed part of a national Dementia Adventure initiative supporting people with dementia through outdoor activities and community links.

The Right at Home team pictured with Jo Taylor from Shine Lincolnshire, who led a dementia-friendly singing session. Photo: Supplied

A highlight of the day was a lively singing session led by Jo Taylor of Shine Lincolnshire, bringing energy and joy to attendees.

Managing director Anand Parekh said the goal was to offer something different for people affected by dementia.

“It’s so important that people living with dementia, their loved ones, and their carers have opportunities to get out into the community, reconnect with others, and feel the joy of nature and togetherness,” he said.

Families, carers and clients took part in memory-friendly activities at the Big Green Picnic. Photo: Supplied

The picnic coincided with Right at Home Grantham being named a Top 20 care provider in the East Midlands by review site homecare.co.uk – a reflection of the team’s commitment to quality care.

The event formed part of both National Picnic Week and Care Home Open Week, and was supported by Grantham Tennis Club and Dementia Adventure’s training and partnerships lead, Gordon Malcolm.

“Time outdoors has proven benefits for mood, motivation and brain activity – especially for those living with dementia,” he said.

Anand Parekh of Right at Home with Melanie from Grantham Tennis Club, which hosted the event. Photo: Supplied

Right at Home managing director Anand Parekh with registered manager Billie Crofts at the Grantham event. Photo: Supplied

Guests enjoyed the sunshine during the dementia-friendly Big Green Picnic at Grantham Tennis Club. Photo: Supplied

“These events are a chance to enjoy a stimulating, multi-sensory environment, without pressure – just a brilliant day out in good company.”