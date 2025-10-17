A dementia inpatient unit in Grantham has closed for good.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Trust has decided to permanently close Manthorpe ward following a public consultation.

Grantham and District Hospital is located in Manthorpe Road.

The 18-bedded ward closed temporarily in April 2020 because of staff pressures which arose during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November 2020, the trust started a dedicated home treatment pilot scheme to minimise the need for older people to be admitted to hospital.

Following a consultation, which started in February this year, the trust decided on September 9 to permanently close Manthorpe ward and continue its dementia home treatment service.

Eve Baird, chief operating officer at the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, shared the trust's decision to close the ward with councillors at a health scrutiny committee meeting at Lincolnshire County Council on Wednesday (October 15).

She said: “The purpose of Langworth ward [in Lincoln] and Manthorpe ward is to provide assessment and treatment for people with dementia who are experiencing complex problems and needs and support the development of long-term care planning.

“Neither ward is designed to provide long-term nursing or residential care. There’s a very specific function for the wards.

“Feedback from our older generation really highlighted the inequity of provision for older adults with dementia when we compared that with what we are now able to provide to our adults with mental health needs. "

Ms Baird went on to say that there is enough space within the other dementia unit at Langworth ward to meet the needs of its patients.

She added: “I think it’s worth noting that since the temporary closure, we’ve had no older adult with dementia who’s had to receive inpatient care outside of Lincolnshire because there haven’t been available beds in Lincolnshire.

“The beds that we’ve got on Langworth ward are meeting the demands that we are seeing for inpatient admissions at this point in time.”

Ms Baird told councillors that some people in the consultation were concerned about the impact of the closure on patients and their families.

She said: “The feedback from people who had accessed the service was really supportive and positive about the model.

“The concerns raised through the public engagement in relation to the service was mainly focused on the impact of travel to Lincoln if someone from the Grantham area required an admission.

"Other concerns that were raised were more broadly about dementia pathways as a whole.

“As a trust we’re absolutely committed to support families visit and maintain relationships during admissions if they’re required.

“We work with individual families to make sure we’ve got mechanisms in place to do that.”

Ms Baird said that the home treatment service has reduced the need for an inpatient service.

She added: “What we’re about to do is provide meaningful and careful treatment for people in their own homes.

“For people with dementia generally uprooting them from their environments in often busy and chaotic inpatient services often has quite a detrimental impact on their own wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of their families.

“That’s been a positive thing for us. What we’re seeing overall is that fewer people are needing to travel since we introduced the county-wide home treatment service."