A dementia inpatient unit could be closed for good.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is considering either reopening the Manthorpe Ward in Grantham, an 18-bedroom dementia inpatient service which temporarily closed down in April 2020, or permanently closing the ward and transition to a permanent dementia home treatment team service.

The Manthorpe Ward closed down during the covid-19 pandemic and the trust piloted a new hospital at home approach. The trust has been evaluating its impact for the last few years and says this is its preferred option.

Grantham Hospital

It is now seeking opinions on the options and has started a consultation.

Paula Jelly, director of operations for older people and frailty services at the trust, said: “We’ve seen a really positive impact from the introduction of the dementia home treatment service, and many people who would have been previously been admitted into hospital are now able to be cared for in their own homes.

“People have been telling us in our engagement over the last few years that they would prefer their loved ones to be cared for away from hospital as much as possible.

“We also know that going into hospital when someone is living with dementia can have a negative impact on their general health and wellbeing.

“The dementia home treatment service has been able to offer an intensive level of community support not previously available, by visiting someone’s home several times a day and supporting the carer with a range of tools and techniques to manage difficult behaviours and symptoms.

“Hospital care is still available at Langworth ward in Lincoln, should people need it, but what we have found is less and less people have needed to go into hospital as a result of the additional home support.”

The consultation, which is available at www.lpft.nhs.uk/dementia-consultation, closes on May 23.

People can fill this in online, by a paper-based survey or attending a public information event. There are events around the county, with details online, but the event at the Manthorpe Ward at Grantham Hospital on Wednesday, March 12, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Attendees must book in advance.

The team will also be visiting a number of groups and organisations across the county who support people living with dementia to have their say.