A new dementia support group has been launched to offer connection, guidance, and emotional support for families and carers.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, Bingham, will host its new dementia support group monthly from 6pm to 7pm at the care home, with the next session to take place on Wednesday, November 26.

The group aims to provide a safe, welcoming space where carers and families can share experiences, gain practical guidance, and find much-needed emotional support — as conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Lewy Body, and Frontotemporal Dementia, along with many other forms of dementia, affect not only the individual but also their families and carers.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, Bingham, has launched a new dementia support group for families and carers. Photo: Supplied

Elizabeth Wood, home manager at HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, said: “The journey of caring for someone with dementia can be lonely and overwhelming. Our support group is about reassuring people that they are not alone.

“It’s a place to talk openly, share experiences, ask questions, and find support from people who truly understand what you are going through.”

The group will help connect attendees with others facing similar challenges, so they can exchange coping strategies, and build lasting friendships.

It will be held in a warm and relaxed environment with tea, cake, and conversation.

The dementia support group is open to anyone caring for or affected by dementia, whether seeking advice, friendship, or simply a listening ear, and attendance is free.