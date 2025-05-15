An NHS and private dental practice is progressing with plans to expand — and is set to open at a larger, newly-renovated premises this summer.

Buttercross View Dental Practice, currently on Market Street in Bingham, is set to move to a significantly larger site just a stone’s throw away on Station Street.

The move will allow for for increased capacity and an improved patient experience at the well-established mixed NHS and private dental practice, that serves both adults and children.

MP James Naish with Buttercross View Dental Practice owners Dr Chandan Sharma and Mrs Rachna Sharma.

Owners Dr Chandan Sharma and Mrs Rachna Sharma, residents of MP James Naish’s Rushcliffe constituency, invited their MP to see the progress and discuss their intention to benefit from the Government’s recent announcements about greater investment in NHS dental care.

“We’re excited about this next chapter for Buttercross View Dental,” said Dr Chandan Sharma.

“The new site gives us the space and infrastructure to do more — especially in terms of NHS provision, which we are hoping to expand. We’re looking forward to growing our team and being able to offer even more comprehensive care to the community.”

Owned and operated by the Sharmas since April 2017, Buttercross View currently operates with three surgeries, four dentists and a hygienist.

With the relocation, the team plans to expand to six surgeries over time and will welcome additional dental professionals — including trainees — to meet growing demand.

The practice will continue to prioritise NHS patients.

Thanks to a substantial private investment by the Sharmas, the new premises have been completely refurbished with cutting-edge dental equipment to ensure the best care for the people of Bingham, Cotgrave, and surrounding areas.

James said: “It’s fantastic to see such dedication from local healthcare providers. This expansion in NHS appointments will not only increase dental capacity in Bingham but also bring tangible benefits to my constituents in east Rushcliffe.

“I’m pleased to see significant GP, community pharmacy and dentistry announcements by the government in recent months, and I’ll continue to advocate for positive initiatives like this across Rushcliffe.”

In February, on behalf of the Sharmas, the Rushcliffe MP asked the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care what support was available for dental practices to relocate to and open new practices in underserved areas.

He was responded to by Stephen Kinnock MP who confirmed that “the Government plans to tackle the challenges for patients trying to access NHS dental care with a rescue plan to provide 700,000 more urgent dental appointments and recruit new dentists to areas that need them most.

“To rebuild dentistry in the long term, we will reform the dental contract with the sector, with a shift to focus on prevention and the retention of NHS dentists”.

James will continue to support the couple as they near opening, including through dialogue with the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board which commissions local NHS dentistry services.

The new practice is expected to open its doors this summer, with minimal disruption to existing patients thanks to the close proximity of the new location.