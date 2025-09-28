Grantham Meres Leisure Centre continues to thrive as one of the district’s leading community venues, writes Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and of Grantham Independents.

I believe Grantham Meres Leisure Centre is the finest of its kind for many miles. The centre is run by LeisureSK under an agency agreement on behalf of South Kesteven District Council.

A top leisure expert once told me that no matter what wonderful facilities you provide, you are only as good as your last broken locker or the nappy dropped after your last clean.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

When we announced recently that we were going to invest up to a further £240,000 in new gym equipment, rather than applause there was some reaction that we should improve the changing facilities.

Of course, cleanliness and cosmetics are important, and we will strive to ensure these are maintained.

Our record shows that we are willing to invest heavily in our leisure centres, and only in recent weeks we have declared that a further £500,000 will be invested in upgrading leisure assets over the next few months.

Usage is strong, but it also provides cleaning challenges on an ongoing basis.

From April to June 2025, 99,426 people used the centre — a tremendous number which proves beyond doubt what an important community venue it is.

Having three swimming pools, along with the gyms and halls, sets the centre ahead of any other facility in Grantham.

Currently, there are 1,615 young people signed up to our weekly swim schools.

Of course, there are also regular swimming club sessions, water polo and other activities, together with casual swimming and fun sessions.

A total of 216 new members have joined the centre in just three months.

The gym has 59 stations, currently enjoyed by 1,482 members.

The halls are full of table tennis, badminton, gymnastics and many more sports. The 4G football pitches are full every evening — try getting into the car parks!

LeisureSK is undertaking health walks, exercise on prescription, and life-saving courses, both in house and by visiting community halls.

It is little wonder that the Quest marking (national assessment) has moved to “very good” from “good” this year.

On top of that, the main hall is once again successfully being used for concerts.

Come on Grantham — celebrate something we have that is as good as anywhere!

I would be pleased to hear from anyone with their positive thoughts for the future.