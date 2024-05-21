Two friends with a shared passion for fashion who opened a popular town designer store have launched a bid to help hard-up residents to get new shoes

Metro Grantham has opened its doors at 23B Welby Street in Grantham, bringing a unique retail experience to the High Street.

Founded by entrepreneurs and friends Liam Stanhope, 30, and Kieron Bavister, 23, the store aims to bring affordable designer fashion to the area.

Liam Stanhope and Kieron Bavister have opened Metro Grantham on Welby Street.

Liam — who has a background in retail management with companies such as JD Sports, Lacoste, and Footasylum — said the idea for the store came to him during the lockdown and began as a side hustle while working at Covid testing sites.

He explained: "I was living in Nottingham when I had the idea that this could be a market in Grantham and something people need around here."

Kieron, who began his reselling journey from his bedroom, met Liam through their shared passion for fashion and reselling clothes.

Visitors have come from all over, including these members of an American band currently touring the UK.

"Liam gave me a lot of advice," he said. "Most of my working life has been in security and I always wanted to own my own business."

Initially set up separately as Shop Stanhope and Metro Kiqs, they merged on April 27 to form Metro Grantham, offering new and pre-loved designer clothes and trainers below retail prices.

"We want to stop people from having to travel to Nottingham to buy quality clothes," Liam stated.

"Everything we sell is under retail price and we offer a range of brand new and pre-loved goods.

“The feedback we have had so far is that this store is what Grantham needs and has been waiting for for a long time."

The duo have also introduced a discreet trainer donation service for people who are struggling financially.

Liam and Kieron encourage anyone with spare or old trainers to donate them at the store, where they will steam clean all pairs before distribution.

Donations will remain confidential, and anyone in need can speak privately with Liam or Kieron to receive assistance.

“This is for people that are struggling that might be worrying about where their next meal comes from and have nothing else,” said Liam.

“So, please, if you come have a chat with me or Kieron and we will try to help out.”

Since opening, Metro Grantham has generated excitement among shoppers — with customers travelling from Nottingham, Lincoln, and even Yorkshire to visit the store.

"It's been very exciting for us," Kieron noted.

"Our goal is growth and the more people that share our social media and come to support the store, the better the stock gets for everyone."

"We are here to stay and want to bring something different to Grantham," Liam added.

"We want to inspire others to start their own businesses and show that Grantham is worth investing in. We hope to see Metro stores in other locations in the future."

The store is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5.30pm.

