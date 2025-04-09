Budding garden designers are being invited to take part in a prestigious competition at a nearby castle this summer.

Set in the scenic grounds of Belvoir Castle near Grantham, the Flower and Garden Show returns on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, for its eighth year showcasing fresh talent from across the UK and beyond.

Fifteen designers will compete for the coveted title of ‘Best Countryside Border’, with this year’s theme focusing on pollinator-friendly planting.

Belvoir Castle's Flower and Garden Show winner from 2024, Richard Bowman, being presented with his prize. Photo: Supplied.

Examples of entries the judges are looking for include wildlife-friendly designs, sustainable planting for summer droughts, or rain gardens suited to wetter seasons, with an emphasis on creativity, personality and a unique interpretation of the theme.

Open to anyone in garden design, horticulture or landscaping, the competition is backed by the London College of Garden Design and supported by CED Stone Group, which is providing each finalist with a £200 grant and materials to build their entry.

“Showcasing up-and-coming talent from the surrounding area, the UK and abroad is an important part of the Flower and Garden Show and something members of the public look forward to seeing,” said Andy Tudbury, head gardener at Belvoir Castle.

Last year's winning entry by Richard Bowman. Photo: Supplied.

“We’d love to hear from as many budding designers as possible, who are looking for opportunities to showcase their talent and get in front of other green-fingered enthusiasts.”

Past winners have used the platform as a springboard into the wider horticultural world, including success at major events like the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Last year’s winner, Richard Bowman, said: “It opened my eyes to a world of horticulture I never thought I’d explore but now I’ve well and truly got the show garden bug.”

Designers must submit an A3 entry including drawings, a narrative and mood board by Tuesday, April 15.

More information can be found on the competition’s website.

Entries can be emailed to Andy Tudbury at halcyondays.ge@gmail.com or posted to Belvoir Castle’s estate office on Woolsthorpe Road, Belvoir, Grantham, NG32 1PA.