The well-known estate called the Whong was advertised for sale in 1791 and described as one of the most desirable plots in Lincolnshire, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In 1791, an estate in Grantham was advertised in the Stamford Mercury for auction at the Angel.

‘The well-known freehold estate called the Whong, and some lands adjoining, with their common rights.

The land near Market Place was called ‘as desirable as any spot’ in county. Image: Supplied

The proprietor, having received several applications from different quarters concerning the purchase of the above, which, till very lately, he had not the least intention to dispose of, is determined, after mature deliberation, to sell it in separate lots.

“No one will be secluded from purchasing the whole, while the more private, though not less respectable, individual has a fair opportunity of suiting himself with a piece of ground for building a house, with garden for the accommodation of his family, or with a close (an object of no inconsiderable importance) for his house.”

The Market Place today. Image: Supplied

The article which appeared in the July 29, 1791, edition of the Stamford Mercury.

It continues: “It is perhaps as desirable as any given spot of ground, of equal size, in the whole county of Lincoln, approaching one way within 200 yards of Grantham Market Place, and in the opposite direction advancing, by soft and easy ascents, to the summit of a lofty hill, which, giving rise to a salutary and never-failing spring, not only overlooks the town at its foot, but comprehends a clear view of Harrowby Hills and Belton Lordship, interspersed with a variety of pleasing objects.”