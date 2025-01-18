Home   Grantham   News   Article

Detailed plans for up to 50 new homes in Long Bennington submitted to South Kesteven District Council

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 18 January 2025

Plans detailing the appearance of up to 50 new homes have been submitted to a council.

Applicants Arkwood Homes and contractors Ashwood Homes have proposed plans for the design of the new homes in land west of Main Road, Long Bennington.

Outline planning consent was approved in May 2022 for the plans that aimed to “deliver the much needed housing required by the diverse communities of Long Bennington and the wider area”.

Layout plans for two-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC
Layout plans for two-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC

The proposed homes will be made up of: one five-bedroom house, 10 four-bedroom homes, 14 three-bedroom homes, 10 three-bedroom bungalows, 13 two-bedroom bungalows and two bungalows with two rooms each.

Of the homes, 30% will also be affordable.

Layout plans for three-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC
Layout plans for three-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC

A green space will also be set out for future residents, with a play area and path “to be enjoyed by future residents”.

Parking is proposed to be on either the side or in front of the homes.

Layout plans for four-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC
Layout plans for four-bedded homes. Photo: SKDC
Layout plans for the five-bedded home. Photo: SKDC
Layout plans for the five-bedded home. Photo: SKDC

The current site has previously been used for grazing and farmland.

