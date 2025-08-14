Walton Academy has announced another excellent year of A-level results, allowing pupils to successfully go onto their next steps.

A significant number of pupils gained the highest grades, opening the door to a wide range of opportunities, including university courses, apprenticeships, employment, and travel experiences.

Juliet Staton

Among the top performers was Juliet Staton, who will be heading to the University of Cambridge to study geography after receiving an A* in chemistry, and an A in geography and maths.

Juliet said: “I’m so pleased and relieved – all the hard work has paid off and I cannot wait to start studying geography at Cambridge.”

Also achieving remarkable results was Bailie Burnett who achieved an A in history and grade Bs in sociology and criminology.

Bailie will be studying education studies and history at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Bailie Burnett

Bailie commented: “I’m excited about the results I got and can’t wait for the next steps ahead.”

Special mention is deserved for Grace Davies who achieved grade A in psychology, B in maths and C in further maths.

She will be going on to study business and management at the University of Lincoln.

Grace Davies

Grace said: “I’m happy it’s over, really pleased – and a bit surprised with my further maths result.

“All the hard work has paid off.”

Another superb result was achieved by Chelsea Hill who earned a B in geography, a distinction* in applied science, and health and social care.

Chelsea Hill

Chelsea is going into work and commented: “I’m ecstatic - it’s the only way to describe how I feel.

“All the hard work was worth it.”

Congratulations were also in order for Zak Walker who is going to continue with his content creation career after receiving grade Bs in geography, history, and psychology.

Zak Walker

He said: “Post 16 at Walton has been such a fun and rewarding experience.”

Georgia Radley will pursue her passion for horses and riding by taking up employment at an event yard after achieving distinction* in sports studies and a Distinction in applied science, saying: “It’s been tough at times, but I persevered and I’m really pleased with my results.”

Jess Leonard, principal, said: “This year’s A-level results are a real testament to the determination and effort shown by our students throughout their time in post 16.

Georgia Radley

“Their achievements reflect not only their academic abilities, but also their resilience and commitment to personal growth.

“I am delighted to see so many of our students moving on to exciting next steps, whether that is further study, apprenticeships, or other chosen paths.

“I wish every one of them continued success in the future.”

The academy welcomes enquiries from any pupils who have not yet secured a place with a post 16 provider for September, or those who wish to explore post-GCSE options.

