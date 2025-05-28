A developer has agreed to withdraw a series of green land sales after kickback from the community.

Jelson Homes, which built the Sunningdale estate in Grantham, put at least 11 green spaces up for auction, due to start on June 11.

However, residents quickly launched a campaign to stop the sale with help from South Kesteven District and Grantham town councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind).

Coun Stooke has now confirmed the developer met SKDC on Monday and agreed to withdraw the sites from auction with SKDC exploring if it could take responsibility for any or all of the land.

“I’m absolutely delighted for residents that this has come to the right outcome,” he said, thanking Jelson and SKDC for coming to the table and listening to residents’ concerns.

He said it showed that SKDC did listen to what residents had to say.

Residents of Portmarnock Way and Tom Childs held a meeting on Friday night to discuss the land sales. Photo: Supplied

Thanks to everyone’s hard work, we’ve got a positive outcome. Sunningdale Fun Fest [on Saturday, June 21] can now go ahead, and they’ll have a great summer.”

Residents feared the sale could lead to housing, less green space, or extra costs to maintain the land.

A campaign meeting was held on Friday in the “unofficial front garden” of the Sunningdale estate.

One campaigner, Kirsty Bundy, described the land not just as open space, but as the “heart of our community”.

“Since its completion in the late 2000s, this green has been a hub of activity — a place where friendships were forged, where children learned to ride their bikes, and where neighbours gathered for social events, casual Friday night meet-ups, and local sports,” she said.

Resident Jon Smyth called the potential sale a “complete disgrace”, previously telling LincsOnline that one of its appeals was the “fantastic green spaces surrounding the properties” which were enjoyed by residents and their children.

The land being used for a community party for the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Photo: Supplied

Following the news he said: “I'm both pleased and relieved to hear that the situation has now been resolved with the outcome that all residents wished for.

“My hope is that this will never reoccur in the future, and a cast iron guarantee needs to be agreed upon.

“The whole estate is grateful to Councillor Stooke, who was quick to listen, intervene, and take action. We personally thank him for his efforts.

“The manner in which this was instigated by Jelsons will remain a disgrace to all residents and will not be forgotten.”

SKDC and Jelson have been approached for further comment.