People are being asked for their views on plans to build up to 200 homes.

David Wilson Homes has launched a public consultation to seek views on the plans to build the homes in Swinehill in Harlaxton, near Grantham.

The site, which will be set across 18.4 hectares (45.46 acres), will also include a designated public open space, sustainable drainage and vehicle access.

The proposed layout of the plans. Photo: David Wilson Homes

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our proposals include the provision of affordable homes, a significant amount of accessible public open space, footpath and cycle routes, and new wildlife habitats to enhance local biodiversity.

“The development has the potential to bring new homes for local families as well as jobs and investment to the local area.

The land where the homes could be built. Photo: David Wilson Homes

“It’s important to us to engage with the local community so we can design and build a development that enhances the local area and stands the test of time, should we be successful in obtaining planning approval in the future.”

Currently, the site is used as fields, with properties to the east and north, and more fields to the south and west.

The developers say there will be many benefits to the proposals, including a "commitment to the delivery of a mix of new homes of various sizes”, provide a “significant amount” of open space and new streets that will be created to maintain low vehicle speeds.

People can submit their views until Tuesday, February 18, at: https://www.swinehill-harlaxton.co.uk/

Once the consultation is closed, David Wilson Homes will submit an outline planning application to South Kesteven District Council.

