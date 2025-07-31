A couple who met on a blind date in a village pub are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

Ray and Heather Fenn, of Princess Drive, Grantham, first met at the Woolpack in Claypole in 1964 after Heather’s best friend Jennifer arranged for her to meet Ray, then a young engineering apprentice.

The pair hit it off immediately and were married a year later at St Peter’s Church, Claypole, on July 31, 1965.

Ray and Heather Fenn have been married for 60 years.

Ray, now 80, spent his career in heavy engineering at several firms in Grantham, including Aveling Barford and Grantham Fabrications.

Heather, 79, worked in shops including Superdrug before taking early retirement to help care for their grandchildren.

The couple have two children — Richard, married to Suzanne, and Helen, married to Keith — and three granddaughters: Issy, Jess and Becky.

Ray and Heather Fenn on their wedding day.

Over the years, Ray has handcrafted each of the girls a full-size rocking horse for their third birthdays.

The couple’s shared love of labradors has seen them own six over the decades.

Marking their diamond anniversary, Ray and Heather recently returned from Lake Garda and have a family holiday to Seville planned later this year.

The couple received a congratulatory card from the King at the weekend to mark the milestone.

Reflecting on their marriage, the pair said the secret was simple: “The secret to our long and happy marriage is that any problems that arose, we always worked them out together and always made each other laugh.

“But most of all, we have always had the love and support of our family.

“Our happiest times have been on caravan holidays with the grandchildren.”

The Fenns previously celebrated their golden wedding with a family meal at The Ritz in London.

Describing how they met, Ray said in 2015 that he had “made a beeline” for his future wife as soon as he walked in, while Heather said his “beautiful dark hair” stood out.