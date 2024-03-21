Police have appealed for information regarding a bike theft yesterday (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police force said the incident took place at around 4.25pm on St Peter’s Hill in Grantham and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

They said the offenders may have been carrying tools.

Police say the offenders may have been carrying tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 306, March 20, 2024.

It comes as the force says there has been an increase in reports of bicycle theft around central Grantham in recent weeks.

The force has issued advice for residents to keep their bikes safe and increase the chances of recovery if it is stolen:

- Double lock it: Using two locks, preferably at least one being a D-lock, slows down thieves and deters theft.

- Lock the lot: Secure the frame and both wheels to a sturdy cycle stand.

- Secure it: Park your bike close to the stand to deter thieves.

- Take removable parts with you: Remove easily detachable parts such as wheels, lights, or saddles, or use locking skewers/nuts to secure components to the frame permanently.

- Park securely: Choose recognised secure cycle parking areas, well-lit and covered by CCTV.

- Register it: Register your frame number on a national bike registration database approved by Secured by Design for traceability in case of theft.

- Mark it: Use bike security marking products to deter thieves visibly.

- Remember safety begins at home: Securely lock your bike at home and avoid advertising its presence.

- Check ownership: Verify bike ownership before purchase and check frame numbers against national bike registration databases.

- Act fast: Report stolen bikes promptly to the police, providing necessary details like frame number, cycle database number, and photos. Update the status on the cycle database for swift action.