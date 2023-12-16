A company director has said it was “incredible” to win an award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

Chris Spibey, director of Vale Clearances, won Businessperson of the Year at the awards night on Friday, November 17.

For Businessperson of the Year - sponsored by Duncan & Toplis - judges look at individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to drive their business forward in the last 12 months.

Chris Spibey, of Vale Clearances, receives the Businessperson of the Year award.

Former gardener Chris launched Vale Clearances three years ago after putting his dream on hold of owning a house clearance company.

One day he thought “what am I afraid of” and Vale Clearances was launched.

Once it was up and running, it “very quickly picked up pace”, Chris added.

He said: “It’s absolutely amazing. What we do is something I am really proud of.”

Alongside providing clearance and removal services, it also runs a recycling project that aims to minimise waste and donates to the local community and charities.

On his win of Businessperson of the Year, Chris said: “That was incredible.

“I am immensely proud and if I never win another award again, then I am more than happy with this.

“I am extremely hands on - perhaps a bit much sometimes - but I try to lead by example.

“I direct everything, I visit every single client in person and I make all of the links with charities and community members.”

Chris believes the judges saw how much he “values” his team and how much they have helped him with his success.

On his team, he added: “The judges are successful business people and they understand we are in different worlds but when we work well together, it works out really well.

“The team, some of them are better than they know. They care a lot.”

On his future, Chris added: “I say it all the time but I have no ambition to have a yacht, so I am never going to change the way I do things. The future is bright.

“One of my favourite things is employing people and I want to give the staff the confidence and show them the business isn’t me, it is our business.”

Vale Clearances also won Environmental Champion of the Year and Judge’s Prestige Award at this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards.