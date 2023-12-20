Members of the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society attended their annual Christmas party at the weekend.

Over 60 members attended the party at The Masonic Hall on Sunday (December 17).

Darryl Blair, trustee of the society, said: “Guests were entertained by Millennium Roadshow Mobile Disco, and Magic Merlin and a delicious buffet was provided for everyone to enjoy.

“All children who attended the party received a selection box very generously donated to the group by PVS Media, a great supporter of GDCS.

“This was distributed by Santa, who took time off to visit the children and confirm they were all on the nice list this year.

“The GDCS Committee would like to thank the staff at The Masonic Hall, for providing the food and drinks.

Santa made an appearance for members.

“A special thanks to all the committee members who assisted on the day running the various stalls.

“We would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Magic Merlin provided entertainment on the night.

The society also recently saw an exclusive performance of Aladdin, the town’s pantomime this year.

Anyone who would like to join or offer help to GDCS can contact them via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GDCSinfo/.

They can also be found on Twitter @gdcs3.