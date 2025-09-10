Residents can enjoy free access to historic sites and special events this month as Heritage Open Days returns.

Running nationally from Friday ( September 12), to Sunday, September 21, the festival celebrates history, culture and community, with this year’s theme focusing on architecture.

Below are some of the activities and historic sites available to visit in and around Grantham.

St Wulfram's Church neighbours Grantham House. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

The Grantham Civic Society will be at St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, September 13, from 9.30am to 4pm and on Sunday, September 14, from 12 noon to 4pm, with a popular bookstall and refreshments.

On Sunday, September 14, visitors can also explore the Manthorpe Road Burial Ground between 12.30pm and 3pm, while the Old School Hall in Church Street opens on Sunday, September 21, from 10am to 12.30pm.

ChristChurch on Finkin Street will also open its Grade II listed building on Saturday, September 12, from 10am to 3pm, offering tours, a film about its construction, and a glimpse inside the church once attended by Margaret Thatcher until the age of 18.

At Belton Estate, a community festival on September 13 and 14 will open the mansion, gardens, parkland and adventure playground for free.

Visitors can enjoy live performances, craft stalls, charity displays, food vendors, guided walks and a butterfly survey.

Grantham House will also offer exclusive tours of its medieval interiors and walled gardens on Sunday, September 21, led by expert volunteers.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest celebration of history and culture, run by thousands of volunteers and supported by the National Trust.

Organisers encourage people to spread the word online as no printed booklets are being produced this year.

