Grantham Civic Society writes on how one family’s shop on Watergate played a role in giving women political status through the Primrose League.

The Primrose League was founded in 1883, and its aim was to promote Conservative values.

The Collishaw family ran a dairy shop while supporting women’s political involvement.

It was so named because primroses were Benjamin Disraeli’s favourite flowers.

Women were generally included at first, but subsequently a separate Ladies’ Branch and Grand Council were established.

The Primrose League was the first political organisation to give women the same status and responsibilities as men and was thought by many to be a precursor to the suffrage movement.

On the 1891 census, Richard Collishaw was a dairy farmer on Long Street, Great Gonerby, along with his wife Julia and their seven children.

Their eldest daughter, Eliza Jane, helped in their dairy and poultry shop on Watergate and later became its manager, whilst her brother ran the farm.

At the time of the census, Eliza had to give evidence in court.

She had bought two pigeons for 6d each from a little girl who had brought them into the shop.

It was later discovered that the girl’s brother had been stealing them from pigeon fanciers on New Street and Manners Street.

This was proved after one of the pigeons sold to the Collishaw shop was a rare black one, which was easily identifiable.