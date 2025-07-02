A squash and fitness centre is holding an open day next week to showcase accessibility upgrades.

Grantham Squash & Fitness Centre, on Harlaxton Road, will hold the event on Friday, July 11, from 2pm until closing.

Organisers invite experienced players and newcomers to try the upgraded facilities.

Squash club members and family Alice, Jacqui and Mack use the new lift at the club. Photo: Supplied

Visitors can enjoy free squash and racketball sessions, with equipment provided and courts open for all to try.

They can also explore the gym’s cardio and strength machines, plus classes from MMA to yoga.

The friendly team will answer questions on memberships, coaching and bookings; refreshments will be available.

Grantham Squash Club’s upstairs space has become more accessible for all users. Photo: SKDC

Beyond sport, the open day will offer social activities including table tennis, pool, snooker and darts.

Attendees can also see the function room, which is now more accessible following a major upgrade that included installing a lift.

The lift, funded by a £35,000 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through South Kesteven District Council, has allowed easier access to upstairs spaces.

The upstairs bar area is now easier to access for people with limited mobility. Photo: SKDC

Club chairman David Goodridge said the improvements will help attract more people of all ages and abilities.

“We regularly turned down event enquiries involving elderly or infirm guests because of staircases. The new lift changes that,” he said.

Member Alice, 90, recently used the lift to access her Music to Movement class.

“I’m absolutely thrilled the lift’s working! I don’t have to struggle up the stairs anymore.”

For opening times and more information, visit www.granthamsquash.co.uk.