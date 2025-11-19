Discover British, American and Polish troops’ untold wartime stories at a free history event.

Grantham House, on Castlegate, will host the Soldiers from the Sky exhibition on Saturday and Sunday — November 22 and 23 — from 10am to 3pm, with free admission.

Visitors can explore how British, American and Polish troops prepared for D-Day and Operation Market Garden, with South Kesteven serving as a mock battle zone.

The exhibition also covers mid-air training collisions that killed decorated US veterans and wartime accommodation still open to visitors.

Attendees can watch rare videos capturing memories of the Allied airborne forces.

The event is presented by South Kesteven District Council, with support from National Lottery players and the National Trust.