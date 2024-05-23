A series of summer workshops inspired by Disney hits will teach kids how to craft and perform this summer.

Performing Stars, which runs weekly musical theatre and craft classes for children aged four to 12, will host sessions based on popular films Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, and Shrek.

For Shrek, children will create their own swamp and decorate gingerbread biscuits.

In Frozen, Moana, and Lion King classes, children will learn various theatre techniques.

They will create their own choreography and learn the lyrics to different songs within the musicals.

At the end of the workshops, the children will be given the chance to showcase a mini-performance to their parents.

Previous workshops have also looked at films such as Snow White.

All the workshops take place at Barrowby Memorial Hall.

The key dates are as follows:

- Shrek: Monday, May 27, 12.30-2pm. £12.

- Frozen: Sunday, July 21, 1.30-4.30pm (mini-performance at 4.30pm). £25.

- Moana: Saturday, August 10, 10.30am-1.30pm (mini-performance at 1.30pm). £25.

- The Lion King: Monday, August 19, 12noon-3pm (mini-performance at 3pm). £25.

Youngsters will learn about musical theatre and get to perform their favourite songs.

Performing Stars owner Philippa Nixon said: “We ensure that all of our workshops are fun, engaging and that the children receive a sense of achievement and pride in their progression.

“Our classes are a great way to develop their musical abilities, creativity, confidence, and to make new friends.

“Our classes have always proven very popular and do get fully booked quite quickly.”

To book your place on one of the workshops, email performingstars0@gmail.com