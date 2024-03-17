Officers will be on patrol in a town centre as a fair begins.

Lincolnshire Police has issued a dispersal order to be put in place until 7am tomorrow (Monday, March 18) in Grantham town centre, enabling officers to remove people where necessary to prevent disorder.

The order comes as the Mid Lent Fair opens in town today (Sunday, March 17).

A Section 60 order has also been put in place from noon today until midnight, allowing officers to stop and search individuals or search vehicles if needed.

The order will cover Watergate, North Street, Sankt Augustin Way and the A52.

Police will also be carrying out other patrols in the area today to provide reassurance to the public.

Anyone who sees a large gathering causing a nuisance can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 200 of March 15.