A district council has scrapped a land sale after safety concerns were raised over a new store nearby.

South Kesteven District Council has withdrawn from its planned Gonerby Hill Foot land sale to Vaculug, following months of public opposition and the refusal of associated development plans.

The council had agreed in principle to sell a section of public open space at Orchard Close, Grantham, to the tyre company for a proposed convenience store.

The land would have formed part of Vaculug's new store plans which were rejected in August. Photo: Google Streetview

However, the plans met strong resistance from local councillors and residents over safety and environmental concerns and were refused in August.

Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of the council, said: “As part of our wider asset disposal strategy, we entered an agreement in principle to sell a small patch of public open space at Orchard Close in Grantham to Vaculug.

“Since then, we have received many expressions of concern from local residents, and ward councillors, about the impact of the intended retail development on the adjacent land.

Vaculug planned to build the store on what is currently an overflow car park. Image: Google Streetview

“Our planning committee refused the application on grounds including highway safety. Consequently, we have informed Vaculug of our intention to withdraw from the sale.”

The planning committee rejected the application in August 2024, despite officers recommending approval.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department had raised concerns over parking and speeding traffic near a local school.

The site plan which was submitted to the council. Photo: SKDC

Ward councillor Paul Martin (Con) welcomed the reversal: “We won!

“Your local councillors… have managed to force South Kesteven District Council to reverse their decision to sell this land to Vaculug.

“I would like to think this decision has saved young lives on one of our worst stretches of road outside our school.”

He thanked fellow councillors Paul Stokes (Ind) and Tim Harrison (Ind) for applying pressure within the administration.

He said he was disappointed by how long it had taken but was heartened by the community efforts before asking residents what should be done with the land.

Vaculug has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.