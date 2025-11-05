A shop where a large-scale drug grow was found last year will become two homes.

South Kesteven District Council has approved JG Property Solutions’ plans to convert the ground-floor former Indre Shop and store in Bridge End Road, Grantham, into two residential units.

The premises licence for Indre Shop was revoked in July 2024 after a large-scale cannabis grow, estimated to be worth up to £75,500, was discovered in the disused part of the shop.

The Indre Shop on Bridge End Road. Photo: LDRS

The discovery followed a report from an energy company disconnecting the electricity, with police finding over 150 plants.

The set-up was described as “professional”, with all plants in the ground-floor shop, aged 12–13 weeks.

Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

No one was charged, but the council’s licensing committee agreed to revoke the premises licence to prevent future criminal activity.

Licence holder Indre Adamkevicius had a 2016 police caution for smuggling and unauthorised activities.

At the time, Adamkevicius had reportedly moved back to Lithuania months before the April 10 raid.

The shop was later listed for sale for nearly £200,000 on Rightmove.

Officers said the application complies with Class MA rules, allowing commercial properties to be converted into homes.

They added that the site, which previously operated as a retail shop and store, was not subject to restrictions such as flood zones or conservation area protections.

Police raided a property in Bridge End Road in Grantham.

Environmental protection services raised no contamination or noise concerns, while Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team confirmed that future residents would not be reliant on cars due to the site’s central location.

Conditions include checking internal noise levels and restricting construction hours to minimise disturbance.