Diversions will be in place on a major road for six weeks.

This work on the A52 between Saxondale and Barrowby started yesterday (Monday, January 29) and will be scheduled for completion by the beginning of March 2024.

The work will be conducted under full carriageway road closures between 8pm and 6am Monday to Friday so that the work can be carried out safely.

A52. Photo: Google Streetview

A spokesman from National Highways said that they will be carrying out essential maintenance works to the A52.

All carriageways will be open as usual outside of the working hours.

Work will be conducted on the Saxondale Roundabout to Tithby Road, Tithby Road to Grantham Road, and Grantham Road to New Lane

During these closures fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

Diversions are in place for both directions.

The A52 Eastbound diversion route will be diverted North along the A46 at Saxondale roundabout until reaching the A1/A17/A46 (Eastern) junction. Traffic will then proceed South along the A1 until the Barrowby junction taking the Southbound exit slip where the diversion ends.

For traffic intending to travel West on the A52 at Barrowby junction, a diversion will be in place North along the A1 until reaching the A46/A17/B6166 junction.

From here, traffic will proceed South along the A46 until reaching Saxondale junction taking the Southbound exit slip where the diversion ends.