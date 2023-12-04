A diversity group has donated £500 to a hospice.

Diversity - Community for all-round development (D-CARD) has donated the money to St Barnabas Hospice.

D-CARD raised the money through its Diwali celebration, organised by the BME South Asian Group in Grantham.

Members of D-CARD with their £500 cheque to a representative for St Barnabas Hospice.

Members of D-CARD with staff and users at St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham Hospital.

A spokesperson for D-CARD said: “The treasurer, Mrs. Geeta Jawa, Mrs. Rajani Sidhanti, and Mrs. Geetika Garg celebrated the giveaway of the cheque with Fiona Malloch-Rear, community and events fundraiser officer for St Barnabas Hospice.”