D-CARD in Grantham presents £500 to St Barnabas Hospice
A diversity group has donated £500 to a hospice.
Diversity - Community for all-round development (D-CARD) has donated the money to St Barnabas Hospice.
D-CARD raised the money through its Diwali celebration, organised by the BME South Asian Group in Grantham.
A spokesperson for D-CARD said: “The treasurer, Mrs. Geeta Jawa, Mrs. Rajani Sidhanti, and Mrs. Geetika Garg celebrated the giveaway of the cheque with Fiona Malloch-Rear, community and events fundraiser officer for St Barnabas Hospice.”