A Grantham councillor feels cuts to the opening times of a public toilet are a ‘wasted’ opportunity to recover money spent on revamping the facilities.

South Kesteven District Council recently spent £190,000 refurbishing the Conduit Lane public toilets but Coun Matthew Bailey (Conservative) said they have now had their opening times reduced without an explanation.

The refurbished toilets were reopened in Conduit Lane, Grantham, at the start of the year.

His concerns - raised at the council's full meeting yesterday (July 17) - follow a Freedom of Information Request by resident Jim Howarth, which revealed that there were just 855 paid visitors to the toilets between it reopening on January 27 and the end of May.

It also showed that the busiest day was April 7 with 31 users, but several days had no visitors.

A look inside the newly refurbished toilets

Coun Bailey said: “I asked the question at full council as I was really puzzled as to why we reduced the opening hours from six days to just two days a week, but haven’t updated our residents - even myself as the ward councillor for St Wulframs hadn’t been notified of this significant reduction in a recently invested public service.

“Having invested £190,000 in refurbishing them, the council was spending £100 a day to keep them open, sometimes with no visitors and averaging only seven. I am concerned that this investment seems to have been wasted with reduced opening hours.

“The £5.56 million Future High Street Fund purpose was to rejuvenate the entire high street and marketplace, not just to open a toilet on market day.”

The new accessible toilet.

Coun Bailey added: “Our £190,000 refurbished Conduit Lane toilets seem to have had their opening times slashed, but nobody knows. Is the cabinet member expecting people to use a crystal ball every time they need a wee? Can he please confirm the new opening times.”

Coun Richard Cleaver (Independent) said he was unable to provide a reason for the reduction in opening hours but said he would look into it.

The Stamford councillor, who is also the cabinet member for property and public engagement, added: “I don’t recommend the use of crystal balls. I will confirm the date for you.

“I don’t have them to hand I’m afraid, but I will check them for you. Happy to do that and happy to respond to any correspondence that you put my way.”